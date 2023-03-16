 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Sumitomo Wiring sells 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 1,612 crore

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sumitomo sold 23 crore shares of the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 70.1 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 1,612.30 crore.

Japan's Sumitomo Wiring Systems on Thursday offloaded a 3.4 per cent stake in Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 1,612 crore through an open market transaction.

Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS) is a promoter entity in Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Sumitomo sold 23 crore shares of the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 70.1 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 1,612.30 crore.