Sumitomo Wiring likely to sell 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson via block deal

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

Sumitomo Wiring held a 17.55 percent stake in the company as of December 31, 2022

Sumitomo Wiring Systems is likely to sell a 3.4 percent stake in Samvardhana Motherson International, a leading manufacturer of wiring harnesses, via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on March 15, citing sources.

The floor price of the deal will be Rs 69.9 per share, persons privy to the development told the news channel. This will mark a discount of almost 9 percent as against the current stock price. The overall deal size will be $195 billion.

The Japan-headquartered Sumitomo Wiring Systems is one of the major investors in Samvardhana Motherson, holding a 17.55-percent stake in the company as of December 31, 2022.

