MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sumitomo Mitsui completes purchase of 74.9% stake in Fullerton India

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. Post completion of the purchase, Fullerton India has become a consolidated subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), it said.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Loans: On Dhanteras, do not take or give loans or pay past bills, if you do not want to fall into misfortune.

Loans: On Dhanteras, do not take or give loans or pay past bills, if you do not want to fall into misfortune.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc on Wednesday said it has completed the purchase of a 74.9 per cent stake in Fullerton India Credit Company from Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd.

The transaction was done on November 30, 2021, a company release said.

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. Post completion of the purchase, Fullerton India has become a consolidated subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), it said.

Post completion of the purchase, Fullerton India has become a consolidated subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), it said.

As part of the transaction, Fullerton India’s board will be reconstituted to comprise Nobuyuki Kawabata, Rajeev Veeravalli Kannan, Hong Ping Yeo, Anindo Mukherjee, Shantanu Mitra, Shirish Moreshwar Apte, Milan Robert Shuster and Sudha Pillai, the release said.

Close

Related stories

Fullerton India’s management team will continue to operate under the leadership of Shantanu Mitra, Managing Director and CEO of Fullerton India.

"We will be able to unlock the potential of the Fullerton India platform and drive significant value creation through synergies between SMFG and Fullerton India," SMFG’s President and Group CEO Jun Ohta said.

SMFG will eventually purchase 100 per cent of Fullerton India over a period of time, the release said. SMFG will eventually purchase 100 per cent of Fullerton India over a period of time, the release said.

The transaction marks the largest M&A (merger and acquisition) of a private company in Indian financial services in the last two years and the largest ever inbound control acquisition by a Japanese enterprise entering the Indian market.

The acquisition gives SMFG access to a pan-India footprint across 25 states, 600 towns and more than 58,000 villages through 698 branches.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Fullerton India #Sumitomo Mitsui
first published: Dec 1, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.