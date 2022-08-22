Sukhmal Jain takes over as Director (Marketing) of BPCL

Representative image

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday announced the appointment of Sukhmal Jain as its director for marketing.

Prior to his elevation to the board, he was the Executive Director Incharge (Marketing Corporate) in the Corporate Office and before that the head of Gas Business Unit, the firm said in a statement.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Delhi College of Engineering and MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Jain has held several leadership positions in retail, LPG and gas verticals in his 35 years with the company. He is also the chairman of Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd (GNGPL).

Earlier, he was the Chairman of Central UP Gas Ltd (CUGL) and director on the board of Bharat Gas Resources Limited (BGRL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BPCL which has recently merged with the parent firm.