Suhail Sameer leaving BharatPe? Report claims major rejig at fintech firm

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

BharatPe is back in news again. The fintech firm's chief executive Suhail Sameer is reportedly stepping down.

The four-year-old company has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of the year, when founder Ashneer Grover was accused of using inappropriate language and threatening a Kotak Group employee for failing to secure an allotment and funding for the Nykaa IPO for himself and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.
Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover were then ousted from the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

BharatPe has denied the development, as per the Mint report

Beginning of 2022, four of the company’s senior executives left to pursue their entrepreneurial interests, including chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, chief product officer for lending and consumer products Rajat Jain, and Nehul Malhotra, head of consumer lending platform PostPe.

Geetanshu Singla, who served as the Vice President of technology too has moved on.

The exits came in a year when Tiger Global and Sequoia-backed BharatPe saw the controversial exit of founder Ashneer Grover. Grover’s exit was followed by co-founder Bhavik Koladia leaving the company in April.