Sugar mills should now focus on manufacturing ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 4 said in the Lok Sabha that sugar mills should now focus on manufacturing ethanol instead of producing the sweetener.
He said sugar mills are not in good shape and are struggling."Do not start a sugar mill, even by mistake. They are in bad shape," he said during the Question Hour.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:10 pm