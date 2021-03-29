Suez Canal traffic resumes as stranded container ship dislodged

The container ship Ever Given, wedged in the Suez Canal and cut off traffic in the vital waterway for almost a week, has been refloated.

The ship is currently on its way to Great Bitter Lake, according to Leth Agencies, which is a transit agent at the Suez Canal, CNBC reported.

Earlier in the day, the Suez Canal Authority said the ship had “responded to the pulling and towing manoeuvres”. It was also reported that it had corrected its course by 80 percent.

Ever Given was successfully refloated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.

The same was confirmed by maritime traffic tracking sites Vesselfinder and myshiptracking. The stern of the boat has moved away from the canal's western bank, according to both sites.

As per estimates, around 12 percent of the global trade passes through the 193-km long canal, which is the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe. On an annual basis, around 18,800 ships pass through the canal carrying around 1.17 billion tonnes of cargo.

Asian share markets edged higher while oil prices slipped after the ship was refloated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.