English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Suez Canal traffic resumes as stranded container ship dislodged

The ship is currently on its way to Great Bitter Lake, according to Leth Agencies, which is a transit agent at the Suez Canal.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST

The container ship Ever Given, wedged in the Suez Canal and cut off traffic in the vital waterway for almost a week, has been refloated.

The ship is currently on its way to Great Bitter Lake, according to Leth Agencies, which is a transit agent at the Suez Canal, CNBC reported.

Earlier in the day, the Suez Canal Authority said the ship had “responded to the pulling and towing manoeuvres”.  It was also reported that it had corrected its course by 80 percent.

Ever Given was successfully refloated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.

The same was confirmed by maritime traffic tracking sites Vesselfinder and myshiptracking. The stern of the boat has moved away from the canal's western bank, according to both sites.

Close

Related stories

Asian share markets edged higher while oil prices slipped after the ship was refloated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.
As per estimates, around 12 percent of the global trade passes through the 193-km long canal, which is the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe. On an annual basis, around 18,800 ships pass through the canal carrying around 1.17 billion tonnes of cargo.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ever Given #Suez Canal
first published: Mar 29, 2021 07:12 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.