Jet Airways interim CEO Sudhir Gaur resigns, Captain PP Singh at the helm

Jet Airways acting CEO Sudhir Gaur has stepped down from the role on January 5, ahead of the domestic relaunch in the first quarter of 2022.

He will be replaced by Captain PP Singh, former senior VP, Operations at JetLite.

The private airliner is set to make a comeback after a resolution plan was approved last year to resume operations in 2022, almost two years after it was grounded in April 2019 due to a financial crisis.

Earlier in September 13 last year, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium had said that it will restart operations with a New Delhi to Mumbai flight. The Consortium had said that it aims to restart short haul international operations by Q3 or Q4 2022.

Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the consortium and proposed promoter and Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said: “We are excited to embark on the next phase of the revival of India’s most loved Airline. We at JKC await the Hon’ble NCLT’s decision on our last filing and look forward to recommencing operations of Jet Airways at the earliest.”

In the revival plan, Jalan had said that they plan to have more than 50 aircraft in three years and over 100 in five years. The Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan had been approved by the NCLT on June 22, 2021. The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had given the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) 90 days from June 22 to allot slots to Jet Airways.