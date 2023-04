Sudan's air force struck multiple paramilitary bases in Khartoum on Saturday, the army said, as fighting raged on the streets of the capital between the rival security forces.

"The Sudanese air force destroyed Tiba and Soba camps (in Khartoum) which belong to the Rapid Support (Forces) militia," it said in a statement.

It added that the regular army was chasing down RSF fighters and urged civilians to stay indoors.