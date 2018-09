William Procter and James Gamble | P&G | The largest consumer goods company in the world was founded by migrants much before the phrase, the American Dream, gained currency. The brand was established by Englishman Procter and Irishman Gamble, who immigrated to the US in 1832 and 1819, respectively. Eventually, Procter married Olivia Norris and Gamble married Ann Norris, the daughters of prominent Cincinnati candle maker Alexander Norris. Alexander noted that his sons-in-law were competing for the same raw materials, as Procter was also in the candle business and Gamble was in the soap making business. He suggested that the two enter into a joint venture, which the duo ultimately agreed to in 1837. Procter and Gamble helped each other produce mass quantities of their products and gradually entered into a deal with the US army, which helped their business take off in a big way. (Image: Reuters)