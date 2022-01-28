MARKET NEWS

    Subversive announces launch of Metaverse ETF

    The actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), which began trading on January 27 on Cboe BZX Exchange, seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in globally-listed equity securities

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

    Subversive Capital Advisor, a recently established registered investment advisor primarily focused on different mission-driven emerging sectors, has launched its first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) – Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK).

    The actively managed ETF, which began trading on January 27 on Cboe BZX Exchange, seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in globally-listed equity securities of companies that provide services and products that support the infrastructure and applications of the Metaverse.

    Cboe BZX Exchange is operated by Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, and a premier listing venue for exchange-traded products globally.

    Companies selected for inclusion in the PUNK Fund's portfolio will be engaged in the experience, discovery, creator economy, spatial computing, decentralization, human interface, and infrastructure aspects of the Metaverse. The PUNK Fund has a 0.75 percent management fee.

    "Subversive Capital prides itself on identifying opportunities, particularly in emerging sectors and themes, that provide our shareholders with exposure to disruptive and rapidly growing industries," said founder Michael Auerbach. "While still in the early stage of development, there are already a compelling variety of companies that have established themselves as leaders within the Metaverse today, and we believe there is much to gain as this industry evolves. With our backgrounds and history of successful early-stage investments in disruptive emerging companies and industries, we're excited to bring this unique investment option to the market."

    "Considering the amount of opportunity untouched within this market, we see the term 'meta'-anything disproportionately associated with overpowering companies like Facebook," Subversive Capital Portfolio Manager Christian Cooper said.

    "Our mission here at Subversive is to question the integrity of the status quo–which is why the PUNK Fund is short META1–and build a foundation for people to appreciate these emerging sectors just as much as we do. We want to make sure this industry develops, without getting 'Zucked-up', from those who see the true potential of this space."
