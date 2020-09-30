172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|subscribe-to-uti-asset-management-company-spa-securities-5896771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:26 AM IST

Subscribe to UTI Asset Management Company: SPA Securities

SPA Securities has come out with its report on UTI Asset Management Company. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 28, 2020

SPA Securities IPO report on UTI Asset Management Company


The second largest AMC in India by Total AUM, the eighth largest AMC in India by mutual fund QAAUM and the largest share of monthly average AUM in B30 cities among the top 10 AMCs in India- well UTI needs no introduction. Income and liquid and money market funds accounted for 42.7% of their total Domestic Mutual Fund QAAUM. PMS business had AUM of INR 6,970.5 billion, 84.9 % of which was attributable to the mandate to manage part of the corpus of the EPFO. As of June 30, 2020, 50.8% of their Domestic Mutual Fund Closing AUM was invested in equity shares, 0.4% was invested in gold and 48.7% was invested in fixed income securities.


Valuation and Outlook


Considering the scope of opportunity in B30 cities and within T30, beyond the state of Maharashtra the scope of the opportunity seems humungous, further the scaling up of the PMS and retirement solution business could also boost earnings going forward. With the worst behind them as the management learns from its recent hiccups and past experiences, we recommend to subscribe to the issue as a good long-term investment.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:26 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.