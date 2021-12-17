Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Motilal Oswal

CMS Info Systems IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Supriya Lifescience

Largest exporter of certain niche products: SLL offers 38 APIs focusing on high value products with limited competition. It has been consistently the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate (used in anti-histamine and anti-allergic drug; 45-50% share) and Ketamine Hydrochloride (pain management drug; 60-65% share) from India from FY17-21. It is also among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate (anti-asthmatic drug) with 31% share in FY21. SLL derives ~75% of its revenue from exports, with low geographic concentration and well-balanced presence between regulated and semi/non-regulated markets.

Valuation and Outlook

The issue is reasonably valued at 17.8x FY21 P/E (post issue basis) v/s its peers (available at avg. P/E of 22.8x), while it enjoys similar growth trajectory. Hence we recommend Subscribe.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More