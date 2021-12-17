Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Motilal Oswal

MARKET NEWS

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Supriya Lifescience. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 15, 2021.

December 17, 2021
Motilal Oswal IPO report on Supriya Lifescience


Largest exporter of certain niche products: SLL offers 38 APIs focusing on high value products with limited competition. It has been consistently the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate (used in anti-histamine and anti-allergic drug; 45-50% share) and Ketamine Hydrochloride (pain management drug; 60-65% share) from India from FY17-21. It is also among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate (anti-asthmatic drug) with 31% share in FY21. SLL derives ~75% of its revenue from exports, with low geographic concentration and well-balanced presence between regulated and semi/non-regulated markets.



Valuation and Outlook


The issue is reasonably valued at 17.8x FY21 P/E (post issue basis) v/s its peers (available at avg. P/E of 22.8x), while it enjoys similar growth trajectory. Hence we recommend Subscribe.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Motilal Oswal #subscribe #Supriya Lifescience #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:12 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.