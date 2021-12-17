MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Supriya Lifescience. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 15, 2021.

Broker Research
December 17, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Supriya Lifescience


Mumbai-based active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. (SLL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 700cr, which opens on 16th Dec. and closes on 20th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 265 - 274 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. From the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 92.3cr will be used to fund the proposed expansion of the manufacturing facility; Rs. 60cr will be utilized for the repayment/pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company.



Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 274, SLL is demanding a P/E multiple of 17.8x (to its FY21 earning of Rs. 15.4), which is at discount to the peer average of 31.4x. Thus the issue seems to be attractively priced, therefore we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Supriya Lifescience #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 17, 2021 10:55 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.