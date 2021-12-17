Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Choice Equity Broking

Shriram Properties IPO

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Supriya Lifescience

Mumbai-based active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) manufacturer, Supriya Lifescience Ltd. (SLL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 700cr, which opens on 16th Dec. and closes on 20th Dec. 2021. The price band is Rs. 265 - 274 per share. The issue is a combination of fresh and OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the issue. From the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 92.3cr will be used to fund the proposed expansion of the manufacturing facility; Rs. 60cr will be utilized for the repayment/pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company.

Valuation and Outlook

At higher price band of Rs. 274, SLL is demanding a P/E multiple of 17.8x (to its FY21 earning of Rs. 15.4), which is at discount to the peer average of 31.4x. Thus the issue seems to be attractively priced, therefore we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.

