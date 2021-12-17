MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Supriya Lifescience. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 15, 2021.

Broker Research
December 17, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Anand Rathi IPO report on Supriya Lifescience


Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (“APIs”), with a focus on research and development. As of October 31, 2021, the company has niche product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic. The company has consistently been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45-50% and 60-65%, respectively, of the API exports from India, between Fiscal 2017 and 2021. The company is among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate in India contributing to 31% of the API exports from India in FY 2021 in volume terms.



Valuation and Outlook


The company has significant scale with leadership position across & niche products; It is backward integrated and has advanced manufacturing, research and development capabilities. The company has high profit margins, strong balance sheet and reported RoNW of 46.04% in FY21. However, the IPO is fully priced and demanding rich valuations - hence we give the IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Supriya Lifescience #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 17, 2021 10:40 am

