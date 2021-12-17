Subscribe to Supriya Lifescience: Anand Rathi

CMS Info Systems IPO

Anand Rathi IPO report on Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is one of the key Indian manufacturers and suppliers of active pharmaceuticals ingredients (“APIs”), with a focus on research and development. As of October 31, 2021, the company has niche product offerings of 38 APIs focused on diverse therapeutic segments such as antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, vitamin, anti-asthmatic and antiallergic. The company has consistently been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45-50% and 60-65%, respectively, of the API exports from India, between Fiscal 2017 and 2021. The company is among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate in India contributing to 31% of the API exports from India in FY 2021 in volume terms.

Valuation and Outlook

The company has significant scale with leadership position across & niche products; It is backward integrated and has advanced manufacturing, research and development capabilities. The company has high profit margins, strong balance sheet and reported RoNW of 46.04% in FY21. However, the IPO is fully priced and demanding rich valuations - hence we give the IPO a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating.

