Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Rossari Biotech: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth Company was initially incorporated as “Rossari Labtech” on March 6, 2003, as a partnership firm however subsequently was changed into company and named Rossari Biotech Ltd on 5th December 2003.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Way2Wealth's IPO report on Rossari Biotech


Company was initially incorporated as “Rossari Labtech” on March 6, 2003, as a partnership firm however subsequently was changed into company and named Rossari Biotech Ltd on 5th December 2003. Rossari Biotech isone of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing companies in India providing customized solutions to requirements of their customers primarily in the FMCG, apparel, poultry and animal feed industries through company’s diversified product portfolio comprising home, personal care and performance chemicals; textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products. The company operates in India as well as in 17 foreign countries including Vietnam, Bangladesh and Mauritius etc. The company manufactures majority of its products in-house from manufacturing facility at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli which has an installed capacity of 120,000 MTPA.



Valuation and Outlook



We believe company’s diversified product offerings, increasing demand for the products, growth prospects on the greater capacity (new upcoming facility), superior return ratios and stable asset quality justifies its valuation. We thus advise investors with a long-term investment horizon to SUBSCRIBE to the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Rossari Biotech #subscribe #Upcoming Issues #Way2Wealth

