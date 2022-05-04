Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Hem Securities

Hem Securities IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in India, with a 64.1% market share in terms of premiums (or GWP), a 66.2% market share in terms of New Business Premium (or NBP), a 74.6% market share in terms of number of individual policies issued, a 81.1% market share in terms of number of group policies issued for Fiscal 2021, as well as by the number of individual agents, which comprised 55% of all individual agents in India as at March 31, 2021.

Valuation and Outlook

Company being largest asset manager in India with an established track record of financial performance and profitable growth looks decent investment avenue. Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue .

