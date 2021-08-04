MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Subscribe to Krsnaa Diagnostics: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Krsnaa Diagnostics. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 04, 2021.

Broker Research
August 04, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on Krsnaa Diagnostics


Incorporated in 2011, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd or “KDL” is one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India. It offers a wide range of diagnostic services such as imaging/radiology services (X-rays, MRI), routine clinical laboratory tests, pathology, and tele-radiology services to private/public hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres. The firm has an extensive network of diagnostic centres across India with a key focus on non-metro, and lower tier cities and towns. It currently operates 1,823 diagnostic centres that are offering radiology and pathology services across 13 different cities in India. It also operates one of India’s largest tele-radiology reporting hub in Pune which can process large volumes of X-rays, CT scans and MRI scans round the clock, round the year.



Valuation and Outlook


At IPO’s upper price band of INR 954, company is being valued at 77.9x times earnings, in line with the industry average of 96x. Considering differentiated business model, strong growth prospects, cost competitiveness and sector leadership, we recommend a Subscribe with a long term perspective for KDL’s IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #Krsnaa Diagnostics #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

Simply Save | Filing income tax returns ahead of September 30 deadline? Wait for glitches to be resolved

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.