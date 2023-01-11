Subros — A play on PV recovery, EV adoption

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Chip supply improves, leading to an increase in production by automakers Softening of raw material prices expected to boost operating margins Localisation efforts helping the company in cost optimisation Stock trading at attractive valuation With the easing of semiconductor chip supply and the softening of raw material prices, quite a few auto ancillary companies are benefitting. One such company is Subros (CMP: Rs 304; M Cap: Rs 1,980 crore), the manufacturer of auto air conditioning systems. The company is a leader in supplying air conditioners...