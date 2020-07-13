App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 05:30 PM IST

Subramanium Sarma new Executive Director at L&T

Subramanium Sarma will serve as the new Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President of L&T Energy, effective August 19

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has named Subramanium Sarma as Executive Director following its board meeting on July 11. It has also elevated apex-level management executives -- SV Desai and Madhava Das -- onto the board.

Sarma, who currently serves as CEO and Managing Director of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidy of L&T, will now serve as Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President of L&T Energy, giving him board responsibility effective August 19.

While Desai and Das will be board members effective immediately and serve as Whole-Time Director and Senior Vice President of Civil Infrastructure and Power Transmission and Distribution and Wet and Affluent Water Treatment, respectively.

Sarma will bring over 37 years of experience, with 28 years being in the Middle East, to his new role at L&T. Immediately before joining L&T, he served as Managing Director of Petrofac - Onshore Engineering & Construction, with complete responsibility for all the company’s onshore projects worldwide.

"Sarma’s experience and business insights, especially in the intensively competitive Gulf markets, are going to add great value to our energy thrust," said SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L&T.

Both Desai and Das bring to the board their expertise and competence across diverse fields, both in domestic and overseas markets, which will add a cutting edge as we look to take our company’s business to the next level, he stated.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 05:30 pm

