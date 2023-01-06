 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Subramanian Swamy withdraws from SC his 2013 plea against Jet-Etihad Airways deal

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

"I wish to withdraw this, it is the Jet-Etihad matter. Now there is no Jet, no Etihad," Swamy told a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar.

Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court his 2013 plea seeking quashing of an alliance between Jet Airways and the Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways.

"I wish to withdraw this, it is the Jet-Etihad matter. Now there is no Jet, no Etihad," Swamy told a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar.

The bench then remarked in a lighter vein, "We do not know who is responsible for that." Taking note of his submissions, the top court allowed Swamy to withdraw his plea.

"The petitioner seeks permission to withdraw in view of subsequent developments. The petitioner stands dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said while granting him liberty to file a fresh application, if there is any new cause of action.

The apex court had issued notices to the Centre, Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and others in the case.

Swamy had submitted that the deal was against public interest as there has been squandering of natural resource i.e. the sky and air space.