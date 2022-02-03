Submit application to DGCA to set up drone pilot training schools: Govt

Representative image.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on February 3 said that any person intending to obtain the authorisation to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) will have to submit an application to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Form D5 on the Digital Sky Platform, along with the specified fees.

The applications will be approved according to Drone Rules, 2021. Till December 31, 2021, nine remote pilot training organisations have been set up by entities under government or private ownership.

"Any person between 18-65 years of age and with a class tenth certificate from a recognised Board can obtain a remote pilot licence after successful completion of training from authorised remote pilot training organisation. Students passing out of drone schools can look for employment opportunities in drone operations, maintenance, design, manufacturing and data analytics, etc. depending on the courses successfully completed by them," the Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a statement.

The authorised remote pilot training organisation will get a free hand to collaborate with foreign entities while ensuring strict compliance with the requirements specified by the DGCA in respect of training syllabus, infrastructure, instructors, and equipment.

As per the details provided by the government, there are three such institutions in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Telangana and Maharashtra, and one each in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.