Strongly believe scooter market will be all electric in next 2 years: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Apr 29, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Interestingly, despite being in the market since January 2022, Ola Electric vehicle (EV) sales have led the business segment to become “India's No. 1 EV company by revenue, bigger than even four-wheeler EV companies,” said Aggarwal

India's scooter market will most likely transform into an all-electric one in the next two years, and in order to make that a reality, there has to be the right products at the right cost structures along with supply chain availability, said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

“Today, Ola Electric is India's No. 1 EV company by revenue, bigger than even four-wheeler EV companies,” says Aggarwal, who spoke with CNBC-TV18 on April 28 and discussed the electric vehicle (EV) scenario of India with a focus on Ola.

From a cab-hailing service to a stalwart with 3 profitable businesses, Aggarwal says that Ola’s journey has been different from its startup peers.

“Today, Ola has three companies in the group. Ola Rideshare is the largest B2C in India that is very profitable. We are one of the few B2C companies to be profitable at scale in India. About four or five years ago, we started focusing on profits. As our business model is profitable, we were able to survive the COVID period. Then about three-and-a-half years ago, I started Ola Electric,” he said.