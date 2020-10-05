172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|strongest-recovery-since-covid-19-outbreak-witnessed-in-september-says-hdfc-5925471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strongest recovery since COVID-19 outbreak witnessed in September, says HDFC

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, HDFC assigned loans amounting to Rs 3,026 crore compared to Rs 7, 160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Moneycontrol News

Private lender HDFC said that loan applications it received during the period July-September 2020 grew by 12 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On individual loan approval, the lender said that it grew by 9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"The month of September 2020 has seen the strongest recovery since the outbreak of the pandemic," HDFC said in a regulatory filing, adding that the levels have exceeded the levels in the corresponding month of the previous year.

To substantiate this, HDFC gave numbers showcasing percentage growth from the same month last year.

According to this, its Receipts (numbers) grew 21 percent, Approvals (value) grew 31 percent and disbursements (value) grew 11 percent.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, HDFC assigned loans amounting to Rs 3,026 crore compared to Rs 7,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Individual loan disbursements were at 95 percent of the level in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the lender said in a filing.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 06:16 pm

