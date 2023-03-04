 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stronger India-Australia partnership good for regional stability: PM Albanese

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

The announcement on Albanese's visit, the first to India by an Australian prime minister since 2017, was made simultaneously by New Delhi and Canberra.

A stronger India-Australia partnership is good for regional stability, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday, ahead of his four-day visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi from March 8 to 11.

The Australian readout said Albanese will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fourth cricket Test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad.

It said Albanese's visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi will further deepen Australia's strategic, economic and people-to-people ties with India, a "close friend and partner" of Canberra.