Stronger and Together: Getting ready for a new normal

By Srinivas Phatak

COVID-19 has been all pervasive impacting both lives and livelihoods – one risk that no risk management model could identify or predict. We are indeed in the middle of an unprecedented crisis and the onslaught is on demand, supply, and liquidity simultaneously.

India will come out of lockdown in due course but the road to a ‘new normal’ is likely to be uncertain. For any business to survive and thrive, the focus must be on a multi-stakeholder model covering (a) people (b) supply (c) demand (d) community (e) cost and cash.

As we navigate through the pandemic, the time horizon is an important vector. And agility and responsiveness are essential parts of the arsenal. Here are some of my reflections on the trends and essential actions covering supply, demand and liquidity:

- Restore supplies: from volume to maximising turnover and then back again to volume. An efficient and effective supply chain thrives on the ability to churn volume at scale. As the business navigates the challenges of zonal restrictions, manpower shortage and logistic disturbances, the focus must shift to output that maximises revenue. Once operations stabilise, one needs to quickly go back to volumes so as to serve consumers’ needs and be relevant.

- Dramatically reduce complexity in operations: When you optimise revenue, you naturally cut the long tail (of the customer offering) and remove complexities of multiple packs, formats, formulations. In due course, you will want to restore it back to what it used to be. Use this opportunity and make brutal choices to save cost, cash and release bandwidth. Complexity reduction is a mindset issue, not an execution one.

- Move from ‘just in’ supply chain to a ‘just in case’ supply chain: We optimised our supply chains, for all the right reasons, to make them fit for purpose. This has led to an over-dependence on a single country and/or a single supplier. There is seldom any visibility on what impacts our suppliers. It is time to build more alternatives. It is also time to expand our understanding and pivot to ‘just in case’ supply chains to build resilience and continuity.

- Note that demand generation is key: The benefit of improving on-shelf availability and pipeline fill will be only transitory and will last for perhaps 4-6-weeks. It is likely that consumer behaviours have changed in fundamental ways during the lockdowns. It is, therefore, critical to appreciate and understand the sustainable demand trends. For example, healthy, hygienic, foods and nutrition aid demand generation and build brand and also help communication plans. Planning cycles, in all cases, will need to be short.

- Follow the money: Time and again, it is very evident that there is no ‘one’ India. We will see massive shifts as income streams get interrupted and people get displaced. The government and the RBI have taken several measures, and this augurs well. Yet, in the midst of this pandemic, gaining a higher share of consumer wallet will be important.

- Accelerate digital transformation as physical doors close and digital doors open: This is the best time to pivot the organisation to capture the e-commerce opportunity and shape digital transformation. This will mean rewiring portfolios, systems, processes, and the organisational mindset itself. This is also the right time to end functional silos to unlock end-to-end value chains.

- Make cost structures variable: You build capabilities and invest in people to sustain benefits for long term. Downsizing may give short term (optical) benefits but it is sub-optimal and costly in the longer run. This is the time to re-think and build cost structures which are variable and sustainable. This is also the time to leverage concepts such as ‘agile’ and ‘flow to work’. Build versus buy, long term versus short term contracts, core versus commoditised services will all come under scanner. Make your choices using clear principles as your compass.

- Be optimistic and have a rallying cry: Businesses will need to believe that they will win. Focussing on business and people is the best way to galvanise and energise. It is always good to remember, we are #StrongerTogether.

(The author is Chief Financial Officer at Hindustan Unilever. A veteran of the FMCG industry and a qualified chartered accountant and cost accountant, he has over 24 years of experience)



