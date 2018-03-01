Strong support for Nifty seen at 10,400; top 3 stocks which could give up to 18% return

SMC Global Securities Ltd

After a fragile February series, Indian indices started the March series on a positive note as once again Nifty50 regained 10,500 levels. However, in the recent rally, we have not seen open interest addition which indicates that prices moved up without long buildup.

Additionally, we have also seen call writers actively selling calls near resistance level of 10,600. Specifically, Bank Nifty is comparatively seeing higher call writing which indicates weakness moving forward.

Derivative data indicates that selling pressure on higher levels may remain intact. On technical charts, the major support is placed around 10,400 while 10,600 should act as major resistance for Nifty.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks which could give up to 18% return

NELCO Limited: BUY | Target: Rs 202 | Stop loss: Rs 160 | Return 15%

After testing its 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA) on the daily charts which were placed at Rs 110 levels, the stock bounced back sharply and tested Rs 175 levels in a short span of time.

However, from the last one week, prices were seen fluctuating in the range of Rs 175-160 which formed a bullish flag formation on the daily interval.

In Tuesday’s session, finally, the pattern breakout was observed above Rs 175 along with hefty volumes. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 175-180 levels for the target of 202 with a stop loss below 160.

Hinduja Ventures Limited: BUY | Target: Rs 1010| Stop loss: Rs 760 | Return 18%

In the recent past after testing Rs 850 levels, the stock fell sharply down and tested its 100-days exponential moving average on the daily interval.

However, thereon, V-shape recovery in prices was seen as once again the stock surpassed above its long and short-term moving averages.

At the current juncture, a fresh breakout above the bullish flag formation can be seen on the daily chart which signals more upside in the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 850-875 for the upside target of Rs 1010 with a stop loss below Rs 760.

Seamec Limited: BUY | Target: Rs 221 | Stop loss: Rs 180 | Return 13%

The stock has been maintaining its bull run and trading in a rising channel on the weekly as well as on the daily interval harts. Recently, the stock has formed the inverted head and shoulder formation on daily charts and given breakout above the neckline this week.

The positive divergence in stochastic and RSI also supported the next up move in prices going forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 195-200 for the upside target of Rs 221 with a stop loss below 180.

: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.