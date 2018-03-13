App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong resistance for Nifty around 10,460; top 5 stocks which can return up to 5% in near term

"Nifty moved higher to test its short term moving averages of 20 EMA while strong hurdle comes around 10,460 levels. It has to cross this level for further upside," says Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

By Rajesh Agarwal

AUM Capital

Benchmarks traded on a positive note throughout the day and ended with gain of around 2 percent amid strong global cues. The market breadth was slightly in favour of advances with one stock advancing against each declining one.

In the global markets, a relief rally swept across Asia after the latest US jobs report which managed to impress, with its strength while also easing fears of inflation and faster rate hikes. Overall, Bharti Airtel, ITC, NTPC, Yes Bank and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers whereas, Coal India and SBI were the top losers.

Technical Outlook

Rajesh Agarwal
Rajesh Agarwal
Aum Capital

Nifty

Nifty opened with gap-up amid strong global cues and witnessed sustained buying interest till the end of session as it headed towards the 10,430 level. After three days of consolidation around 200 SMA of 10,145 marks, Nifty moved higher to test its short term moving averages of 20 EMA. Strong hurdle comes around 10,460 levels.

It has to cross this level for further upside. Furthermore, RSI (14) has given positive crossover.

Nifty Bank

The index has formed 'Bullish' candlestick pattern on daily scale. It opened with positive note and continued to move higher. It is currently trading around its major moving average of 200 SMA i.e.27,790 levels which might work as immediate resistance levels. Any significant breach above this level may add further

upside momentum till 25,100 marks.

Moreover, Oscillators like RSI has given positive crossover and MACD is on verge of crossover which is bullish sign.

Here are the 5 stocks which can return up to 5% in the near term:

Tata Motors | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 363, stop loss: Rs 345 | Return: 3%

Reliance Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 448, stop loss: Rs 420 | Return: 4%

V-Guard Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 249, stop loss: Rs 231 | Return: 5%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 358, stop loss: Rs 338 | Return: 3%

InterGlobe Aviation | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1250, stop loss: Rs 1300 | Return: 2%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Chennai Petroleum Corporation #Interglobe Aviation #MARKET OUTLOOK #Reliance Capital #share market tips #share tips #Stock tips #stocks #stocks tips #Tata Motors #V-Guard Industries

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC