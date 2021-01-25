Strong consumer interest in 5G phones, 11 million handsets to be shipped to India in 2021: Report

Representative Image (Reuters)

There is strong consumer interest in 5G phones in India despite the lack of a clear roadmap for the 5G services in the country, according to a report titled 'the Market for 5G Smartphones' by CyberMedia Research.

As many as 2.2 to 2.5 million 5G smartphones are expected to be shipped in India due to strong consumer demand in 2020, the report said, adding that there is a lot of optimism around such phones.

The research firm expects 11 million 5G smartphones to be shipped to India in 2021.

"Amongst millennials, 5G readiness is a key consideration, primarily driven by the need to future-proof themselves," the report said.

"In addition, they believe that 5G’s introduction will give a fillip to how they create, upload, share and stream high-quality short-form videos," the report added.

The early introduction of the first 5G phones in India was led by realme, followed by IQOO, in Q1 2020, it said.

"In Q2 2020, even amidst the pandemic, we saw competitive 5G smartphone offerings from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola and OPPO," the report added.

In Q3 2020, there were new 5G smartphone launches by Samsung, ASUS and Apple. By Q3 2020, three-fourths of all 5G smartphones shipped were from OnePlus, the report noted.

In the Value for Money smartphone segment (Rs 7000- Rs 25,000), the OnePlus Nord series constituted almost half of 5G shipments in the segment, as per the report.

In the Premium Smartphones (Rs 26,000-Rs 50,000) segment, OnePlus accounts for 8 out of 10 5G smartphones shipped, followed by Vivo. Premium Smartphones constituted half of 5G smartphone shipments in 2020, the report noted.

In the Super Premium (Rs 51000 –Rs 100,000) segment, Apple garnered 54 percent of the market share on the back of its iPhone 12 Series, followed by OnePlus and Oppo, the report noted.

The report said that in the Uber Premium (>Rs 100,000) segment, Samsung dominated with its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shipments accounting for two-thirds of the shipments followed by Apple.

The accelerated availability and consumer adoption of 5G-capable smartphones in the first year bode well for 5G in India. Unlike 4G, 5G will see a rapid adoption and uptake when 5G services are finally launched in the market with Jio, Airtel and Vi planning to start 5G trials in various parts of the country, the report noted.