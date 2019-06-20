App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stringent laws, collaborative enforcement vital to safeguard IPR, says Former CJI Dipak Misra

Misra, who was speaking at a conference on 'Intellectual Property through collaborative enforcement' emphasised that while the property of the mind or proprietary knowledge has been recognised over centuries, it has gained significance in the current context due to developments in technology and trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stringent laws and collaborative enforcement are vital to safeguard intellectual property rights in India, as businesses in global economy focus on actively managing the intellectual property to remain competitive, former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said on June 20.

Misra, who was speaking at a conference on 'Intellectual Property through collaborative enforcement' emphasised that while the property of the mind or proprietary knowledge has been recognised over centuries, it has gained significance in the current context due to developments in technology and trade.

"The increasing significance of intangible assets in the global economy is forcing business corporations to actively manage their Intellectual Property concepts as a key driver for building and sustaining competitive advantage and achieving superior performances," he said at the conference organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Close

In ancient India, knowledge sharing surpassed all other forms of giving, he said and added that IP today builds strategic alliances of socio-economic and technological growth. It is, in fact, the basic structure of sustenance in a competitive economic state.

related news

"IPR is necessary to promote inventions...In present times, the statutory regime is in force and its in consonance with the framework of progressive countries...That is not enough. Some more stringent laws are required because we are growing as a developing economic nation," he said.

"We are advancing to such a degree of development, we have to have the control, we have to have protection and have to give protection to people who are creating, inventing, or busy in innovation," he said.

Stressing on the need for cooperation between regulators, rights owners and citizens, Misra said that a collaborative effort and intellectual vigilance is key to a strong IPR framework that protects creators and provides strong punishment for violators.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.