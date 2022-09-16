English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Stringent implementation of traffic norms to bring down road accident fatalities: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

    With the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle earlier this month bringing back road safety issues on the forefront again, he said there is not much of a gap as far as regulations are concerned but enforcement needs to be stricter.

    PTI
    September 16, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

    There is a need to strictly follow road safety rules and stringent implementation of traffic norms in order to bring down fatalities due to accidents in the country, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO, Martin Schwenk said on Thursday.

    With the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz vehicle earlier this month bringing back road safety issues on the forefront again, he said there is not much of a gap as far as regulations are concerned but enforcement needs to be stricter.

    “If everyone would behave as per the regulation, we would already have a significant reduction in road fatalities, and that’s for two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler,” Schwenk told PTI here on the sidelines of SIAM annual session.

    He said the unfortunate death of Mistry has brought back “road safety on the agenda in a different way”.

    “We have in India historically around one 1.5 lakh fatalities in a year on the roads,” he lamented.
    PTI
    Tags: #Mercedes-Benz #road #safety
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 03:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.