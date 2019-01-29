Strides to exit investment in Arrow for AUD 394 mn

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said it has decided to exit its investment in Arrow Pharmaceuticals for AUD 394 million (over Rs 2,000 crore).

The company's step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has approved the sale of its entire Australian business to the Arrow-Apotex merged entity, Strides Pharma Science said in a filing to the BSE.

"Strides will receive AUD 300 million as upfront payment at the closure of the transaction, while the balance AUD 94 million to be deferred through a secured instrument," it added.

In a separate filing, the company said its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has entered into an arrangement to acquire 100 per cent stake in US-based generics company Vensun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Founded in 2011, Vensun follows an asset-light partner-driven business model to develop products for the US generics markets, Strides Pharma Science said.

In another filing, the company said its board of directors and its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, have approved to convert their 50:50 JVs with Vivimed to 100 per cent ownership.

"Consequently, Strides will acquire balance 50 per cent stake in Vivimed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, India and its step down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, will acquire the balance 50 per cent stake in Strides Vivimed Pte Ltd, Singapore to own and operate the erstwhile joint venture companies fully," it added.

The company also said its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Canada Inc has entered into an arrangement to acquire 80 per cent stake in Pharmapar Inc for a consideration of CAD 4 million.