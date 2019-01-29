App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides to exit investment in Arrow for AUD 394 mn

The company's step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has approved the sale of its entire Australian business to the Arrow-Apotex merged entity, Strides Pharma Science said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said it has decided to exit its investment in Arrow Pharmaceuticals for AUD 394 million (over Rs 2,000 crore).

The company's step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has approved the sale of its entire Australian business to the Arrow-Apotex merged entity, Strides Pharma Science said in a filing to the BSE.

"Strides will receive AUD 300 million as upfront payment at the closure of the transaction, while the balance AUD 94 million to be deferred through a secured instrument," it added.

In a separate filing, the company said its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has entered into an arrangement to acquire 100 per cent stake in US-based generics company Vensun Pharmaceuticals Inc.

related news

Founded in 2011, Vensun follows an asset-light partner-driven business model to develop products for the US generics markets, Strides Pharma Science said.

In another filing, the company said its board of directors and its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, have approved to convert their 50:50 JVs with Vivimed to 100 per cent ownership.

"Consequently, Strides will acquire balance 50 per cent stake in Vivimed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, India and its step down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, will acquire the balance 50 per cent stake in Strides Vivimed Pte Ltd, Singapore to own and operate the erstwhile joint venture companies fully," it added.

The company also said its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Canada Inc has entered into an arrangement to acquire 80 per cent stake in Pharmapar Inc for a consideration of CAD 4 million.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #investment #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.