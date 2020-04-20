App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides receives USFDA approval for Flucytosine Capsules

The product is a generic version of Ancobon Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC, the Bengaluru- headquartered pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) on Monday announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Flucytosine Capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is a generic version of Ancobon Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC, the Bengaluru- headquartered pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility here and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.

Close
The company has 123 cumulative ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) filings with USFDA of which 86 have been approved and 37 are pending approval, the statement added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #India #pharma #Strides Pharma #UDFDA

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.