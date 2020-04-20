Strides receives USFDA approval for Flucytosine Capsules

The product is a generic version of Ancobon Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC, the Bengaluru- headquartered pharmaceutical company said in a statement.
Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) on Monday announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Flucytosine Capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
The product is a generic version of Ancobon Capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC, the Bengaluru- headquartered pharmaceutical company said in a statement.
The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility here and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.
