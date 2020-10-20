172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|strides-receives-usfda-approval-for-ethacrynic-acid-tablets-5986801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strides receives USFDA approval for Ethacrynic Acid Tablets

Strides Pharma Science Limited on Tuesday announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval forEthacrynic Acid Tablets USP, 25 mgfrom the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is a generic version of Edecrin Tablets, 25 mg, of Bausch Health Americas, Inc., the company said in a statement.

The product would be manufactured at the companys flagship facility here and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market, it said.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 11:40 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma Science #USFDA

