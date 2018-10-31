App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Science to get $20 mn funding for consumer healthcare biz

"Board of directors have approved the execution by Strides of definitive agreements with funds advised by ICP-III Investment Advisors (ICP) to provide growth capital and focused attention to its Consumer Healthcare Business (CHC)," Strides Pharma Science said in a BSE filing and added that ICP would provide the business with a USD 20 million capital for growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Strides Pharma Science Wednesday said it has partnered with funds advised by ICP-III Investment Advisors, which will infuse USD 20 million into its consumer healthcare business.

The proposed transaction involves subscribing to the equity capital of Strides Consumer Pvt Ltd India and Strides Global Consumer Healthcare Ltd UK, which are currently wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, the filing added.

"The agreement also envisages Strides Consumer Pvt Ltd to become a fully owned subsidiary of Strides Global Consumer Healthcare Ltd at a later date, subject to approval of Reserve Bank of India, it said.

The Consumer Health Care business had revenues of USD 6.4 million for FY2017-18.

The stocks of Strides Pharma Science were trading flat at Rs 426.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.05 per cent over its previous close.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #healthcare biz #Strides Pharma Science

