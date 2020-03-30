App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Science receives EIR for Bengaluru facility from USFDA

The inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was related to specific extended release applications made from the site. Receipt of EIR confirms the successful closure of the inspections, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the inspection conducted by the USFDA in January 2020 at company's flagship facility KRS Gardens, Bengaluru.

The inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was related to specific extended release applications made from the site. Receipt of EIR confirms the successful closure of the inspections, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

USFDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

Close

"The flagship facility in Bengaluru is the largest manufacturing facility for the company with capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats including tablet, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids," it added.

related news

The facility is also capable of manufacturing complex formulations of extended release tablets which is one of the focus areas for the company.

Strides has a large extended release portfolio for the US and other regulated markets with a capability to manufacture these products at multiple sites.

The company had recently also received EIR for Bengaluru facility from USFDA for the inspection conducted in March 2020, it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 10:20 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.