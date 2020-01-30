App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Science Q3 net declines 69% to Rs 92cr

However, the consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 744.66 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 579.54 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Thursday posted 68.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 92.33 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 296.43 crore in the year-ago period, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

However, the consolidated income of the company increased to Rs 744.66 crore in the October-December period, as against Rs 579.54 crore a year ago.

"Our contrarian strategies continue to play out for the regulated markets, which are now delivering growth with industry-leading post research and development (R&D) EBITDA margins," Strides Pharma Science founder Arun Kumar said.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a measure of a company's operating performance.

related news

Kumar further noted that "while we are clearly tracking ahead of our plans for the regulated markets, the emerging markets are still a few quarters behind from demonstrating an improved performance anticipated by the strategic actions undertaken by the company to improve its quality of business".

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 480.70 a piece on BSE, up 7.56 per cent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Strides Pharma Science #USFDA

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.