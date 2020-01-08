App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma Science appoints R Ananthanarayanan as CEO, MD

Ananth brings with him over three decades of top global pharmaceutical experience across both the technical and commercial functions, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on January 8 said it's board has appointed R Ananthanarayanan as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective January 9. He will succeed Arun Kumar, founder and the incumbent CEO and MD of the company, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

"Arun will transition his active responsibilities at Strides by the financial year ending March 31, 2020, and will step into a strategic role as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 01, 2020," it added.

Ananth brings with him over three decades of top global pharmaceutical experience across both the technical and commercial functions, the statement said.

Close

Until recently, Ananth was the Global Chief Operating Officer at Cipla, where he was responsible for the company's generics business in regulated markets and branded generics in emerging markets, it added.

related news

"Having founded Strides and led the company for close to 30 years, I believe the time is right for me to step aside and have Ananth lead it to greater heights," Kumar said.

As Ananth takes on the mantle of Strides, "I will now move to a more strategic role as the Chairman of the Board and will dedicate time to Strides' newly announced investments in Biotech and sterile injectables," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Business #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.