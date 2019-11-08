App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma relaunches Ranitidine tablets in US

The company had suspended sales of its generic Ranitidine tablets after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) found contamination in some Ranitidine tablets sold by various companies with potentially cancer causing impurities, NDMA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Strides Pharma Science on Friday said it has relaunched Ranitidine tablets used in ulcer treatment in the US as the level of NDMA (N-nitrosodimethylamine) in its product was found to be within acceptable limits.

The company had suspended sales of its generic Ranitidine tablets after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) found contamination in some Ranitidine tablets sold by various companies with potentially cancer causing impurities, NDMA.

USFDA had tested numerous Ranitidine tablets on the market over the past few months and released a summary of the results on November 1, 2019, Strides said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The agency had indicated that if the NDMA levels were above acceptable limits (96 nanograms per day or 0.32 ppm), they are asking companies to recall Ranitidine products voluntarily, it added.

related news

"Strides' Ranitidine tablets 300 mg were within the acceptable limits for NDMA of 96 nanograms per day or 0.32 ppm. Strides has now completed comprehensive testing of several of its batches available in market and in stock meeting the limits prescribed by the USFDA," it said.

Basis the outcome, the company has decided to relaunch its product with immediate effect, it added.

Strides has approvals for Ranitidine tablets USP 150 mg and 300 mg.

Citing IQVIA MAT data, Strides said the US market for Ranitidine tablets 150 mg and 300 mg is around USD 76 million.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma ranitidine #US

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.