Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for Singapore facility

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science Ltd on March 27 said it has received approval from the US health regulator, USFDA, for its oral dosage facility in Singapore.

With the commercialisation of this facility, the company will join the league of global pharmaceutical companies having manufacturing and research and development footprint in Singapore, Strides Pharma said in a statement.

The facility will complement the company's existing manufacturing base and will help meet increased demand from its fast-growing regulated markets business across the US, Australia, the UK and Europe, it added.

The facility, when operating at its peak capacity, will produce 1.4 billion tablets and hard gelatin capsules.

The plant has already been approved by the Health Science Authority (HSA) Singapore and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Australia, Strides Pharma said.

Shares of the company on March 27 ended 3.4 percent up at Rs 460.25 on the BSE.