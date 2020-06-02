App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic ointment to treat skin conditions

The approval is granted to the company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for triamcinolone acetonide ointment USP, 0.05 per cent, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said it has received US health regulator's approval for its generic version of triamcinolone acetonide ointment used for treatment of various skin conditions.

The approval is granted to the company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for triamcinolone acetonide ointment USP, 0.05 per cent, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

"The product is part of the niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US market," it added.

Close

Citing IQVIA data, the company said the US market for triamcinolone acetonide ointment USP, 0.05 per cent, is approximately USD 15 million.

related news

"The product will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market," it added.

The company has 124 cumulative abbreviated new drug application filings with USFDA of which 86 have been approved and 38 are pending clearance.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma Science #USFDA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.