English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Ibuprofen oral suspension

    The approval granted to the company’s step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Ibuprofen oral suspension of the strength of 100 mg/5 ml, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Strides Pharma Science Ltd (Strides) on Monday said its Singapore-based arm has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Ibuprofen oral suspension, which is used to relieve pain from various conditions.

    The approval granted to the company’s step-down wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Ibuprofen oral suspension of the strength of 100 mg/5 ml, the company said in a statement.

    The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Motrin oral suspension, 100 mg/5 mL, of McNeil Consumer Healthcare (McNeil), it added.

    The product will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

    Citing IQVIA MAT March 2022 data, the company said the US market for Ibuprofen oral suspension 100 mg/5 ml is approximately USD 66 million.

    Close

    Strides said it has a total of 274 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with USFDA, of which 250 ANDAs have been approved and 24 are pending approval.

    It currently has around 60 commercialised products in the US and has set a target to launch around 20 new products every year from the combined portfolio, Strides noted.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Health #Ibuprofen oral suspension #Strides Pharma #Strides Pharma Science Ltd #USFDA
    first published: May 30, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.