App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for pain relieving drug

Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules, 25 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said it has got tentative approval from US health regulator for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules a drug used to relieve pain.

Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules, 25 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science.

Close

The product is a generic version of Zipsor Capsules in the strength of 25 mg, of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

related news

Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsule is a nonsteroidal anti-Inflammatory drug used to relieve pain and swelling. It is used to treat muscle aches, backaches, dental pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries.

Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules is part of Strides niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US market.

According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules, 25 mg is approximately USD 30 million.

Strides can launch the product earliest by September 2022 based on terms of settlement.

On receiving full approval, the product will be manufactured at the company's Oral dosage facility in Bengaluru and marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US Market.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 381.40, higher by 1.31 per cent on BSE.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma #USFDA

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.