Strides Pharma gets EIR from US regulator for Bengaluru facility

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on July 23 said it has received US regulator FDA's establishment inspection report (EIR) for its formulations facility in Bengaluru.

"The company's formulations facility in Bengaluru, which was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in May 2019, has received the EIR, thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspections," the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company declined 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 342.10 apiece on the BSE.