you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides Pharma gets EIR from US regulator for Bengaluru facility

'The company's formulations facility in Bengaluru, which was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in May 2019, has received the EIR, thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspections,' the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on July 23 said it has received US regulator FDA's establishment inspection report (EIR) for its formulations facility in Bengaluru.

Shares of the company declined 2.27 per cent to close at Rs 342.10 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 06:35 pm

