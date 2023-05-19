Strides Pharma gains after US FDA relief for Puducherry facility

USFDA had classified Strides Puducherry facility as OAI in May 2019 followed by issuing a warning letter to this site in July 2019

Strides Pharma Science Limited share was trading more than 2 percent higher on May 19 morning. The company received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Puducherry facility from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which reclassified the site from Official Action Indicated (OAI) to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), it said.

USFDA closed the inspection conducted at the facility between February 20 and 24, 2023.

After the reclassification, the filed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) from this facility would now start receiving approvals, it said.

The USFDA classified Strides Puducherry facility as OAI in May 2019 and followed it up by issuing a warning letter to this site in July of that year.

Strides' Puducherry facility caters to the US, other regulated markets, and institutional businesses and produces finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.

At 9.25 am, the share was trading at Rs 366.70, up 2.27 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

