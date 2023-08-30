English
    Strides Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil oral suspension

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension of strength 200 mg/ml, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    August 30, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned arm, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension indicated in organ transplant patients to avoid rejection.

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension of strength 200 mg/ml, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

    The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), CellCept for oral suspension, 200 mg/m; of Roche Palo Alto, LLC, it added.

    The approval bolsters the company's Mycophenolate Mofetil portfolio, which already includes numerous products, it added.

    The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bengaluru, Strides said.

    Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension has a market size of USD 41 million, the company said citing IQVIA data.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 30, 2023 01:50 pm

