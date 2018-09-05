App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strides gets USFDA nod for hypokalemia treatment drug

Potassium Chloride extended-release tablet is a generic version of Klor-Con extended-release tablet of Upsher-Smith and Strides is the first Indian generic company to receive this approval.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science Wednesday said its step-down wholly owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Potassium Chloride extended-release tablets, used to treat hypokalemia. Hypokalemia occurs when blood's potassium levels are too low.

"Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)," Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Potassium Chloride extended-release tablet is a generic version of Klor-Con extended-release tablet of Upsher-Smith and Strides is the first Indian generic company to receive this approval.

Quoting IQVIA MAT data, Strides Pharma Science said the US market for Potassium Chloride extended release tablets is approximately $60 million.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:57 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #India #Strides Pharma Science #USFDA

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.