Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strict RBI norms crushing shadow finance sector; number of lenders plunges to 10-year low

NBFCs are finding it hard to stay afloat amid the finance crunch, increased compliance mandates and the economic slowdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI

The Reserve Bank’s accelerated curbs on shadow lenders have put additional pressure on a sector already at the mercy of a shaky Indian credit market and an economic slowdown, Bloomberg has reported.

The agency's report pointed out that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are finding it hard to stay afloat amid the financial crunch, and increased compliance mandates have driven up permit cancellations even further.

RBI data showed that in FY19 as many as 1,851 permits were cancelled – up eight-fold from the previous year, and taking the total number of lenders to 9,700 – the lowest in at least a decade, the wire noted. The data was acquired using provisions of the the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Close

Highlighting the issues, Mahesh Thakkar, director general at Finance Industry Development Council, which is the lobbying body for financiers, told the agency that permits were cancelled as NBFCs “couldn’t raise even Rs 20 million (Rs 2 core) to meet regulatory requirements.”

related news

Their demand is for a liquidity window wherein they can supplement their financial requirements from banks, he said.

Other new mandates include the appointment of a 'chief risk officer' and a proposal for stringent liquidity requirements, the report said.

Government policy too has favoured a stricter approach, and the Centre increased the RBI oversight for shadow lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs).

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #economic slowdown #finance #India #NBFCs #permits cancelled #RBI #shadow lenders

