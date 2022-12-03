 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strict enforcement, better compliance behind quantum leap in India’s aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief

Rohit Vaid
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST

From lagging behind Nepal and Bangladesh, India now has a better safety ranking than China and Israel. This should help India-based airlines expand overseas

Strict enforcement along with better compliance is behind the quantum leap in the country’s aviation safety ranking, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar told Moneycontrol.

India’s aviation safety mechanism is now ranked 48th globally, up from an earlier position of 102 in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) global rankings.

“We have crossed a major milestone in our safety rankings,” Kumar said.

DGCA is the regulatory body that primarily deals with aviation safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to, from, or within India, and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety, and airworthiness standards. The regulatory body also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with the ICAO.

“Earlier (in 2018), countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh had better safety rankings than us. Now we are placed above the likes of China and Israel,” he added.

“Our focus on enforcement at every level has been validated. We had taken strict action on all safety-related aspects and had implemented a programme to install breathalysers at airports,” said Kumar.