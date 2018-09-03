Stree may pocket Rs 50 crore by end of first week; box office lineup hints at cheery Q2

Despite an average start, Rajkumar Rao’s Stree garnered nearly Rs 30.5 crore in its opening weekend. According to Boxofficeindia, Stree, the lowest budget film among the top fifteen films this year, recorded the twelfth highest first-week collections of 2018.

“While Rajkumar Rao’s last film Fanney Khan didn’t do well at the box office, Stree made up for the lost opportunity. The mix of comedy and horror worked perfectly for the film and with an extended weekend the film picked up from a slow start of Rs6.5 crore approximately on its opening,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

According to Mohan, the film will touch Rs 50 crore in its first week itself. The film could see competition from new releases like Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor's Laila Majnu, Dipesh Jain’s Gali Guliyan and Paltan releasing on September 7. The film is still expected to make money in its second week. “Multiplexes put movies that have run well in its first week on their priority shows even if there are new releases. Stree is going to rule the box office for at least a fortnight,” Mohan added.

September has a decent lineup of films to fill box office coffers. Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Nandita Das’ Manto, Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaga and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha are some films expected to bring in good numbers.

“Overall it has been a good second quarter so far and with the September releases the second quarter of FY19 is expected to be way better than the same period last year that had releases like Poster Boys, Daddy, Simran, Bhoomi, The Final Exit, Mom Indu Sarkar and others. Judwa 2 was the only highlight of the second quarter last season,” Mohan added.